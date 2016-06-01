Inhaltsverzeichnis
NVIDIA just released ist new GPU-architecture called „Pascal“. Graphics card manufactures have introduced their GTX 1080 models with reference design („Founders Edition“). All of them are equipped with the standard cooler from NVIDIA. Some cards with custom coolers are already on display.
If you want to retrofit your GPU with watercooling, you need a suitable waterblock. Several manufacturers have already presented their waterblocks for the GTX 1080, some of them can already be purchased. In the coming days and weeks, more manufacturers are bringing their blocks into the market.
We have put together an overview of the current waterblocks for the GTX 1080. All waterblocks available until now are suited for PCB with reference design, blocks for custom cards will follow later, depending on the manufacturer. Please always consult any compatibility information from each manufacturer. What must be considered in general with respect to reference design and custom design on graphics cards that can be found in this article.
For prices and availability, please also check with the original manufacturer or the store of your choice.
Alphacool
(Update 28 / 07 / 2016): The concept of the Alphacool NexXxoS GPX-cooler is a bit different from the waterblocks made from copper by the other manufacturers. The GPU-block is standardised and only the backside of the plate with the cooling fins is adapted to the individual graphics card. Therefore, only the chip itself is cooled by liquid, the rest of the card is cooled air. The cooler is available for GTX 1080 and 1070.
Alphacool NexXxoS GPX 1080 / 1070. Source: Alphacool
The cooling fins can be ordered in different colors:
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Alphacool
Aqua Computer
According to the manufacturer, the waterblock from Aqua Computer is compatible with both the GTX 1080 and the GTX 1070. The current model is made of copper with a transparent cover made of acrylic. Other models are (nickel / dark acrylic) in preparation.
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer
Update (21 / 06 / 2016): Meanwhile, Aqua Computer has released more waterblocks: It is now also available in a nickel-plated version, and there is a „Black Edition“.
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass / nickel plated. Source: Aqua Computer
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 black edition. Source: Aqua Computer
kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 black edition / nickel plated. Source: Aqua Computer
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Aqua Computer
Bitspower
Update (21 / 06 / 2016): The Taiwanese manufacturer has so far a introduced one waterblock that is compatible with the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 in reference design. Much of the waterblock is made of acrylic, the block itself from nickel-plated copper. Bitspower has also integrated colored LED.
Source: Bitspower
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Bitspower
Bitspower – Custom Design
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Bitspower has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION.
- ASUS ROG STRIX GTX1080 O8G-GAMING
- MSI GTX 1080 GAMING / 1070 GAMING
Bitspower MSI GTX 1080 GAMING Acrylic Limited Edition. Source: Bitspower
Bitspower Nvidia GTX 1080 ROG STRIX Acrylic. Source: Bitspower
UpdateUpdate (11 / 12 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Bitspower has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION.
- Palit GP104XR10 Acrylic Limited Edition
- ZOTAC GTX 1080 Acrylic Limited Edition
- ZOTAC GTX 1080 AMP Extreme Acrylic
- ASUS Turbo GTX 1080 Acrylic
- GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic
- GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic
- GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic (white)
- GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming Acrylic Limited Edition
Bitspower GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic (white). Source: Bitspower
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Bitspower
EK Water Blocks
From EK Water Blocks, there are already four models available for the GTX 1080: copper / nickel plated copper with either a cover made of transparent acrylic or black acetal. As with the cooler from Phanteks, the entire PCB is covered by acryl or Acetal. The rearmost part of the PCB is not cooled directly by water. Who wants to run a SLI with 2 or more cards, should be aware of this: As EK Waterblocks states, the new NVIDIA SLI HB Bridges are not compatible with this waterblock. You can still use the regular SLI bridges that come with every motherboard supporting SLI.
GTX 1080 – Acryl / Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
GTX 1080 – Acryl / Copper. Source: EK Water Blocks
GTX 1080 – Acetal / Copper. Source: EK Water Blocks
GTX 1080 – Acetal / Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For GPU with reference design, there is also this waterblock with a short top:
FC1080 GTX – Nickel (short top). Source: EK Water Blocks
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: EK Water Blocks
EK Water Blocks – Custom Design
(Update 15 / 09 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, EK Water Blocks has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION::
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 / 1080 FTW DT Gaming ACX 3.0
- EVGA EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 / 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0
The waterblocks are available with either an acrylic or an acetal top. Non nickel-plated blocks are not available.
EK-FC1080 GTX FTW – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
EK-FC1080 GTX FTW – Acetal+Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
Update (01 / 09 / 2016): For several graphics cards with custom design by Palit and Gainward (GTX 1070 and 1080), EK Waterblocks has released the EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream waterblock. It is available in two versions: One with a acrylic cover and a nickel-plated block, the other comes with a top made of black acetal. The waterblock is compatible with Palit cards from the JetStream-, Super JetStream- und GameRock-series. For Gainward cards, it is compatible to the Phoenix-series by Gainward. Please consult the EK Waterblocks online shop for questions of compatibility. The EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream is not compatible with the new NVIDIA SLI HB Bridges.
EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream – Acetal+Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, EK Water Blocks has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION:
- GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 G1 / GTX 1070 G1
- ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Strix / 1070 Strix
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 GAMING X 8G / GTX 1070 GAMING X 8G
The waterblocks are available either as an acryl/nickel-plated or an acetal/nickel-plated version. Here are some more images:
FC1080 GTX Strix – nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
FC1080 GTX G1 – nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: EK Water Blocks
Koolance
Update (25 / 06 / 2016): The waterblock from Koolance is also compatible with GTX 1080 and 1070 graphics card with reference design. It is made of nickel-plated copper and POM. A backplate is available as an option, it covers the complete length of the PCB while the waterblock does not.
VID-NX1080 Water Block. Source: Koolance
VID-NX1080 Water Block. Source: Koolance
Update (11 / 12 / 2016): Koolance also released a version of the waterblock with an acrylic top. It fits for all NVIDIA GTX 1080 / 1070 with reference design.
VID-NX1080A Water Block. Soucre: Koolance
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Koolance
Phanteks
The waterblock from Phanteks consists of nickel-plated copper with a transparent acrylic cover, which extends over the entire board of the GPU. The rearmost part of the card is not covered by the copper block. It also has integrated color LED.
GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks
GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks
GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Phanteks
Swiftech
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): At Swiftech, the waterblocks for reference design graphics cards (GTX 1080 / 1070) are available in two versions: The KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080 VGA waterblock is made of nickel-plated copper, the cover is made of acrylic glass. A backplate is sold separately.
KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080. Source: Swiftech
KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080. Source: Swiftech
The KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080 VGA waterblock is designed for high performance as integrated LED.
KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080. Source: Swiftech
KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080. Source: Swiftech
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Swiftech
TechN
Update (22 / 07/ 2016): TechN is a new manufacturer in the business of producing watercooling components. The waterblock for the GTX 1080 / 1070-cards is compatible with the reference design. The block is made of copper, the exterior is made of aluminium and it is available in two colors.
Waterblock GTX 1080. Source: TechN
Waterblock GTX 1080. Source: TechN
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: TechN
Thermaltake
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): The Pacific V-GTX 10 Series from Thermaltake is compatible with GTX 1080 / 1070-cards in reference design. The waterblock is made of nickel-plated copper. The cover is made of acrylic glass. There is a backplate available.
Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake
Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Thermaltake
Thermaltake – Custom Design
Update (06 / 10 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Thermaltake has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION:
- ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1080
- ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1070
Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Thermaltake
Watercool
Update (22 / 06 / 2016): The German manufacturer Watercool released his first Heatkiller Waterblock for the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 with reference design. Several design versions are planned, currently available is copper / acrylic-version. All waterblocks will complete cover the PCB of the graphics card.
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – Acryl/Copper. Source: Watercool
LED-stripes that are optionally available can be mounted at the back of the waterblock. They are conntected to the LED connector of the graphics card and can be controlled by the Geforce Experience Software. All GTX 1080 / 1070 Heatkiller from Watercool are compatible with the new NVIDIA GTX SLI-HB Bridges.
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/copper. Source: Watercool
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): The waterblocks by Watercool are now available in five different versions, here a some more pictures:
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/nickel. Source: Watercool
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acetal/copper. Source: Watercool
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acetal/nickel. Source: Watercool
HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/nickel black. Source: Watercool
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Watercool
XSPC
Update (25 / 06 / 2016): The waterblock by XSPC comes in the familiar „Razor“-Design: the block is made of copper, acryl with LED and a brushed aluminium faceplate. According to XSPC it is compatible with GTX 1080 graphics cards with reference design.
Razor GTX 1080. Source: XSPC
Razor GTX 1080. source: XSPC
Update (22 / 07 / 2016): A waterblock for cards with reference design is now also available as part of the Blade-series by XSPC.
Blade GTX 1080. Source: XSPC
Link to product / manufacturer / shop: XSPC
We will try to update the list if more manufacturers present their waterblocks.
1 Antwort : “Waterblocks for the NVIDIA GTX 1080 / GTX 1070 [Update]”
Thank you for putting this list together, makes it so much easier to browse and decide on my new water block.