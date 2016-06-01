Gepostet am 1. Juni 2016 |

Deutsch | English

NVIDIA just released ist new GPU-architecture called „Pascal“. Graphics card manufactures have introduced their GTX 1080 models with reference design („Founders Edition“). All of them are equipped with the standard cooler from NVIDIA. Some cards with custom coolers are already on display.

If you want to retrofit your GPU with watercooling, you need a suitable waterblock. Several manufacturers have already presented their waterblocks for the GTX 1080, some of them can already be purchased. In the coming days and weeks, more manufacturers are bringing their blocks into the market.

We have put together an overview of the current waterblocks for the GTX 1080. All waterblocks available until now are suited for PCB with reference design, blocks for custom cards will follow later, depending on the manufacturer. Please always consult any compatibility information from each manufacturer. What must be considered in general with respect to reference design and custom design on graphics cards that can be found in this article.

For prices and availability, please also check with the original manufacturer or the store of your choice.

Alphacool

(Update 28 / 07 / 2016): The concept of the Alphacool NexXxoS GPX-cooler is a bit different from the waterblocks made from copper by the other manufacturers. The GPU-block is standardised and only the backside of the plate with the cooling fins is adapted to the individual graphics card. Therefore, only the chip itself is cooled by liquid, the rest of the card is cooled air. The cooler is available for GTX 1080 and 1070.



Alphacool NexXxoS GPX 1080 / 1070. Source: Alphacool

The cooling fins can be ordered in different colors:



Source: Alphacool

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Alphacool

Aqua Computer

According to the manufacturer, the waterblock from Aqua Computer is compatible with both the GTX 1080 and the GTX 1070. The current model is made of copper with a transparent cover made of acrylic. Other models are (nickel / dark acrylic) in preparation.



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass. Source: Aqua Computer

Update (21 / 06 / 2016): Meanwhile, Aqua Computer has released more waterblocks: It is now also available in a nickel-plated version, and there is a „Black Edition“.



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 acrylic glass / nickel plated. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 black edition. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics Pascal for GTX 1080 and 1070 black edition / nickel plated. Source: Aqua Computer

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Aqua Computer

Bitspower

Update (21 / 06 / 2016): The Taiwanese manufacturer has so far a introduced one waterblock that is compatible with the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 in reference design. Much of the waterblock is made of acrylic, the block itself from nickel-plated copper. Bitspower has also integrated colored LED.



Source: Bitspower

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Bitspower

Bitspower – Custom Design

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Bitspower has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION.

ASUS ROG STRIX GTX1080 O8G-GAMING

MSI GTX 1080 GAMING / 1070 GAMING



Bitspower MSI GTX 1080 GAMING Acrylic Limited Edition. Source: Bitspower



Bitspower Nvidia GTX 1080 ROG STRIX Acrylic. Source: Bitspower

UpdateUpdate (11 / 12 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Bitspower has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION.

Palit GP104XR10 Acrylic Limited Edition

ZOTAC GTX 1080 Acrylic Limited Edition

ZOTAC GTX 1080 AMP Extreme Acrylic

ASUS Turbo GTX 1080 Acrylic

GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic

GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic

GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic (white)

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming Acrylic Limited Edition



Bitspower GALAX GTX 1080 HOF Acrylic (white). Source: Bitspower

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Bitspower

EK Water Blocks

From EK Water Blocks, there are already four models available for the GTX 1080: copper / nickel plated copper with either a cover made of transparent acrylic or black acetal. As with the cooler from Phanteks, the entire PCB is covered by acryl or Acetal. The rearmost part of the PCB is not cooled directly by water. Who wants to run a SLI with 2 or more cards, should be aware of this: As EK Waterblocks states, the new NVIDIA SLI HB Bridges are not compatible with this waterblock. You can still use the regular SLI bridges that come with every motherboard supporting SLI.



GTX 1080 – Acryl / Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks



GTX 1080 – Acryl / Copper. Source: EK Water Blocks



GTX 1080 – Acetal / Copper. Source: EK Water Blocks



GTX 1080 – Acetal / Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For GPU with reference design, there is also this waterblock with a short top:



FC1080 GTX – Nickel (short top). Source: EK Water Blocks

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: EK Water Blocks

EK Water Blocks – Custom Design

(Update 15 / 09 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, EK Water Blocks has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION::

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 / 1080 FTW DT Gaming ACX 3.0

EVGA EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 / 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

The waterblocks are available with either an acrylic or an acetal top. Non nickel-plated blocks are not available.



EK-FC1080 GTX FTW – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks



EK-FC1080 GTX FTW – Acetal+Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks

Update (01 / 09 / 2016): For several graphics cards with custom design by Palit and Gainward (GTX 1070 and 1080), EK Waterblocks has released the EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream waterblock. It is available in two versions: One with a acrylic cover and a nickel-plated block, the other comes with a top made of black acetal. The waterblock is compatible with Palit cards from the JetStream-, Super JetStream- und GameRock-series. For Gainward cards, it is compatible to the Phoenix-series by Gainward. Please consult the EK Waterblocks online shop for questions of compatibility. The EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream is not compatible with the new NVIDIA SLI HB Bridges.



EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks



EK-FC1080 GTX JetStream – Acetal+Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, EK Water Blocks has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION:

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 G1 / GTX 1070 G1

ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Strix / 1070 Strix

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 GAMING X 8G / GTX 1070 GAMING X 8G

The waterblocks are available either as an acryl/nickel-plated or an acetal/nickel-plated version. Here are some more images:



FC1080 GTX Strix – nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks



FC1080 GTX G1 – nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: EK Water Blocks

Koolance

Update (25 / 06 / 2016): The waterblock from Koolance is also compatible with GTX 1080 and 1070 graphics card with reference design. It is made of nickel-plated copper and POM. A backplate is available as an option, it covers the complete length of the PCB while the waterblock does not.



VID-NX1080 Water Block. Source: Koolance



VID-NX1080 Water Block. Source: Koolance

Update (11 / 12 / 2016): Koolance also released a version of the waterblock with an acrylic top. It fits for all NVIDIA GTX 1080 / 1070 with reference design.



VID-NX1080A Water Block. Soucre: Koolance

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Koolance

Phanteks

The waterblock from Phanteks consists of nickel-plated copper with a transparent acrylic cover, which extends over the entire board of the GPU. The rearmost part of the card is not covered by the copper block. It also has integrated color LED.



GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks



GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks



GTX 1080 GPU BLOCK. Source: Phanteks

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Phanteks

Swiftech

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): At Swiftech, the waterblocks for reference design graphics cards (GTX 1080 / 1070) are available in two versions: The KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080 VGA waterblock is made of nickel-plated copper, the cover is made of acrylic glass. A backplate is sold separately.



KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080. Source: Swiftech



KOMODO NV-ECO GTX1080. Source: Swiftech

The KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080 VGA waterblock is designed for high performance as integrated LED.



KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080. Source: Swiftech



KOMODO NV-LE GTX1080. Source: Swiftech

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Swiftech

TechN

Update (22 / 07/ 2016): TechN is a new manufacturer in the business of producing watercooling components. The waterblock for the GTX 1080 / 1070-cards is compatible with the reference design. The block is made of copper, the exterior is made of aluminium and it is available in two colors.



Waterblock GTX 1080. Source: TechN



Waterblock GTX 1080. Source: TechN

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: TechN

Thermaltake

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): The Pacific V-GTX 10 Series from Thermaltake is compatible with GTX 1080 / 1070-cards in reference design. The waterblock is made of nickel-plated copper. The cover is made of acrylic glass. There is a backplate available.



Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake



Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Thermaltake

Thermaltake – Custom Design

Update (06 / 10 / 2016): For the graphics cards listed below, Thermaltake has produced custom-designed waterblocks. These cards are NOT REFERENCE DESIGN / NOT FOUNDERS EDITION:

ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1080

ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1070



Pacific V-GTX 10 Series. Source: Thermaltake

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Thermaltake

Watercool

Update (22 / 06 / 2016): The German manufacturer Watercool released his first Heatkiller Waterblock for the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 with reference design. Several design versions are planned, currently available is copper / acrylic-version. All waterblocks will complete cover the PCB of the graphics card.



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – Acryl/Copper. Source: Watercool

LED-stripes that are optionally available can be mounted at the back of the waterblock. They are conntected to the LED connector of the graphics card and can be controlled by the Geforce Experience Software. All GTX 1080 / 1070 Heatkiller from Watercool are compatible with the new NVIDIA GTX SLI-HB Bridges.



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/copper. Source: Watercool

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): The waterblocks by Watercool are now available in five different versions, here a some more pictures:



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/nickel. Source: Watercool



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acetal/copper. Source: Watercool



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acetal/nickel. Source: Watercool



HEATKILLER IV GTX 1080 / 1070 – acryl/nickel black. Source: Watercool

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Watercool

XSPC

Update (25 / 06 / 2016): The waterblock by XSPC comes in the familiar „Razor“-Design: the block is made of copper, acryl with LED and a brushed aluminium faceplate. According to XSPC it is compatible with GTX 1080 graphics cards with reference design.



Razor GTX 1080. Source: XSPC



Razor GTX 1080. source: XSPC

Update (22 / 07 / 2016): A waterblock for cards with reference design is now also available as part of the Blade-series by XSPC.



Blade GTX 1080. Source: XSPC

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: XSPC

We will try to update the list if more manufacturers present their waterblocks.