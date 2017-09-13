Gepostet am 13. September 2017 |

Deutsch | English

The Radeon Vega series is AMD’s latest GPU architecture. The first models are now available on the market and waterblocks have already been announced. We have put together an overview here.

Please always consult any compatibility information from each manufacturer. WWhat must be considered in general with respect to reference design and custom design on graphics cards that can be found in this article.

For prices and availability, please also check with the original manufacturer or the store of your choice. We will try to update the list if more manufacturers present their waterblocks.

Alphacool

The concept of the Alphacool NexXxoS GPX-cooler is a bit different from the waterblocks made from copper by the other manufacturers. The GPU-block is standardised and only the backside of the plate with the cooling fins is adapted to the individual graphics card. Therefore, only the chip itself is cooled by liquid, the rest of the card is cooled by air. The waterblock is compatible with VEGA 64, VEGA 56 (reference design) and Frontier Edition cards from AMD.

Materials: Copper, Plastic

Threads: 2x G 1/4



NexXxos GPX – ATI RX Vega M01. Source: Alphacool

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Alphacool

Aqua Computer

Aqua Computer’s kryographics waterblocks are available in copper and nickel-plated versions. The waterblock has an acrylic cover and cools graphicchip, memory and voltage converters. An LED is integrated. According to Aqua Computer, a backplate is planned, otherwise the backplate of the graphic card can be used. It is compatible with VEGA 64, VEGA 56 (reference design) and Frontier Edition cards from AMD.

Materials: Copper, Acrylic, Stainless Steel, Acetal, Nickel

Threads: G 1/4



kryographics für Radeon RX Vega 64/Vega 56 acrylic glass edition. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics für Radeon RX Vega 64/Vega 56 acrylic glass edition. Source: Aqua Computer



kryographics für Radeon RX Vega 64/Vega 56 acrylic glass edition nickel-plated. Source: Aqua Computer

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Aqua Computer

EK Water Blocks

The EK-FC Radeon Vega from EK Water Blocks is available in four versions: copper with acryl or acetal cover and nickel-plated or pure copper. A backplate is also available. The waterblock is compatible with VEGA 64, VEGA 56 (reference design) and Frontier Edition cards from AMD. EKWB points out that the waterblocks must not be used in conjunction with Fluid Gaming components.

Materials: Copper, Acrylic, Stainless Steel, Acetal, Nickel

Threads: G 1/4



EK-FC Radeon Vega – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks



EK-FC Radeon Vega – Kupfer. Source: EK Water Blocks



EK-FC Radeon Vega – Nickel. Source: EK Water Blocks

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: EK Water Blocks

Swiftech

Swiftech offers two full-cover waterblocks, the Komodo RX-LE Vega and the Komodo RX-Eco Vega. Both are compatible with VEGA 64, VEGA 56 (reference design) and Frontier Edition cards from AMD. The LE also features the RGB LED system from Swiftech. The LE comes with a backplate, for the Eco this must be ordered separately. Both waterblocks are made of copper and are chrome-plated.

Materials: Copper (chrome plated), Acrylic

Threads: G 1/4

Dimensions: 268 x 122 x 19 mm / 1247 g



Komodo RX-LE Vega. Source: Swiftech



Komodo RX-LE Vega. Source: Swiftech



Komodo RX-Eco Vega. Source: Swiftech

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: Swiftech

XSPC

The XSPC waterblock is part of the Razor series. It is available in a pure copper version. It is compatible with VEGA 64, VEGA 56 (reference design) and Frontier Edition cards from AMD. The connectors point upwards and are primarily suitable for use with angled fittings. A backplate is available separately. The cooler contains several integrated LED.

Materials: Copper, Acrylic, Aluminium

Threads: G 1/4

Dimensions: 264 x 98 x 34.2 mm



Razor RGB – RX Vega. Source: XSPC

Link to product / manufacturer / shop: XSPC