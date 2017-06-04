For the installation of the aquaero, we had announced that we wanted to use a small metal plate. We picked it up from the metal workshop just before the weekend. It is mounted at the top of the chassis, directly next to the small 240-radiator.

This is a view from above:

The plate has 8 holes, the outer four with screw threads:

On the back of the chassis, we had these 4 holes drilled.

The aluminum plate is to be painted black, so we had to grind it down yesterday …

… and once sprayed with a base coat.

Facebook
Twitter
Google +1
Datenschutz-HinweisBei einem Klick auf diese Buttons gelangen Sie zu den jeweiligen sozialen Netzwerken. Wir haben keinen Einfluss auf den Umfang der Daten, die dort erhoben und gesammelt werden.

Veröffentlicht in Aquacomputer, Case Modding, Gehäuse, Hardware, hitzestau Maecki, Lüftersteuerung, PC, Projekte, Themen, Unternehmen, WaKü, Wasserkühlung
Einen Kommentar schreiben

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.