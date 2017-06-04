For the installation of the aquaero, we had announced that we wanted to use a small metal plate. We picked it up from the metal workshop just before the weekend. It is mounted at the top of the chassis, directly next to the small 240-radiator.
This is a view from above:
The plate has 8 holes, the outer four with screw threads:
On the back of the chassis, we had these 4 holes drilled.
The aluminum plate is to be painted black, so we had to grind it down yesterday …
… and once sprayed with a base coat.
