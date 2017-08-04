Project Mäcki: …we can continue

Gepostet am 4. August 2017 |

Sure you know this: a certain part of a PC project actually consists only of waiting for any ordered parts to arrive. That’s what happend to us in the last two weeks.

But now the ordered black screws are finally here. Also the crimps and connectors from MDPC-X have arrived, as always with a personal dedication on the cover. Thanks Nils!

In addition, we had ordered a special WLAN and Bluetooth card from OSX WIFI , which has also arrived now.

Now finally all the parts are together and we can start the assembly of the system.

