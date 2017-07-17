Project Mäcki: We are waiting…

Gepostet am 17. Juli 2017 |

It has been a while since the last update to our project. On the current status, we can only say: we are waiting. After the cleaning of the GPU waterblock, we have spent the last two weeks just waiting for the arrival of small orders like extension cables for WLAN antennas, crimps or strands.



Source: Shutterstock

We hope, that everything will be delivered shorty, so that we can continue with our project.

