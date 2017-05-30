Gepostet am 30. Mai 2017 |

We wanted to have something new to tinker with for some time – now we can start. Old and new are coming together in our new project called „Mäcki“. Among other things, we have acquired a new chassis and a new reservoir.

We have already made trial run with the most important components. We wanted to see at the beginning, if everything fits as we imagined it or if there were any problems. Here is a glimpse at our chassis:

The hardware is perfectly suited for what we are going to do after everything is assembled. You find a complete list of all components at the end of the post. We want to mount the aquaero on the bottom of the upper ventilation grid. Since the four screws of the board unfortunately do not fit the structure of the holes of the grid, we have already commissioned a small metal plate. In the picture below, we have placed the aquaero on top to find the best spot to mount it.

Here are two more impressions from the combination of reservoir and pump:

In any case, the PCB of the GPU should not be longer as it is:

Besides the articles here in our blog in English and German, we have have also started a worklog in each of these forums:

Forum of pcgh.de (in German)

overclockingstation.de (in German)

Forum of ocaholic.ch (in English)

Computer Hardware (26. Mai 2017)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define S Window

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z97N-WiFi

CPU: Intel i7 4790K

RAM: Kingston HyperX Beast, 2400MHz, 16 GB

GPU: EVGA GTX 780 Ti SC

PSU: Enermax Platimax 1200 W

SSD: Samsung 850 Pro 512 GB (2x)

WaKü-Hardware (26. Mai 2017)

CPU waterblock: Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro Copper-Nickel

GPU waterblock: Watercool Heatkiller GPU-X GTX 780Ti „Acryl Edition“

Radiator Top: Alphacool NexXxoS ST30 Full Copper 240mm

Radiator Front: Alphacool NexXxoS UT60 Full Copper 360mm

Reservoir: Watercool Heatkiller Tube 200 DDC

Pump: Laing DDC 12V DDC-1T Plus

Tube: Masterkleer 16/10mm

Liquid: tdb

Controller (fans and pump): Aquacomputer aquaero 6 XT

Fittings: Aquatuning Perfect Seal / 90 degree revolvable

Flow meter: tbd

Temperatur sensor: tbd

fans: tbd