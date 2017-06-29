Project Mäcki: Photoshooting the new CPU waterblock

Even before the final installation of the Watercool Heatkiller IV on the motherboard, we have played around a little bit with the camera and a macro lens (Nikon D610 + AF-S MICRONIKKOR 60MM f / 2.8G ED) … here, you can see a few results. Have fun!
In the next post, we continue with the revision of our GPU waterblock.
