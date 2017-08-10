Gepostet am 10. August 2017 |

We have always made good experiences in previous projects with the DDC pump, so we decided to use one in this project as well. The only problem with the DDC is the blue and yellow wire, which is not exactly beautiful for the eye.

Here we have already dismantled the original housing.

The wires are soldered directly on the PCB – so our soldering station was used once again. All three litz wires should be replaced by uniform black ones.

In order not to confuse the three litz wires later, we have dipped the ends of the new ones into blue or yellow color. This marks them clearly when we cut the wires to the required length and install a new molex plug later on.

All post for Project Mäcki

Project Mäcki von hitzestau

Project Mäcki: First pictures of our Heatkiller Tube

Project Mäcki: Working on the metal plate for the aquareo

Project Mäcki: A brief update

Project Mäcki: Installation of new CPU waterblock

Project Mäcki: Photoshooting with the new CPU waterblock

Project Mäcki: Cleaning the GPU-waterblock

Project Mäcki: We are waiting…

Project Mäcki: …we can continue

Project Mäcki: Installation of the WLAN card

Project Mäcki: Cleaning the fans

Project Mäcki: New litz wire for the DDC pump