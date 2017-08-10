We have always made good experiences in previous projects with the DDC pump, so we decided to use one in this project as well. The only problem with the DDC is the blue and yellow wire, which is not exactly beautiful for the eye.
Here we have already dismantled the original housing.
The wires are soldered directly on the PCB – so our soldering station was used once again. All three litz wires should be replaced by uniform black ones.
In order not to confuse the three litz wires later, we have dipped the ends of the new ones into blue or yellow color. This marks them clearly when we cut the wires to the required length and install a new molex plug later on.
All post for Project Mäcki
Project Mäcki von hitzestau
Project Mäcki: First pictures of our Heatkiller Tube
Project Mäcki: Working on the metal plate for the aquareo
Project Mäcki: A brief update
Project Mäcki: Installation of new CPU waterblock
Project Mäcki: Photoshooting with the new CPU waterblock
Project Mäcki: Cleaning the GPU-waterblock
Project Mäcki: We are waiting…
Project Mäcki: …we can continue
Project Mäcki: Installation of the WLAN card
Project Mäcki: Cleaning the fans
Project Mäcki: New litz wire for the DDC pump