Project Mäcki: A brief update

12. Juni 2017

Here we are with a brief update on our project. Since our last post, we ground the metal plate and sprayed it with base coat a second time. A couple of days ago, we also applied the first layer of black color. (Please excuse the poor image quality.)

The motherboard (Gigabyte Z97N-WiFi) was part of our „Red Devil“ system, which is no longer in use. It was also watercooled. We have begun to replace the old waterblock for the processor – a Watercool Heatkiller III – with the current Heatkiller IV.

This is a view of the copper plate of the Heatkiller III:

Next time, we will continue with the mounting of the Heatkiller IV on the motherboard.

