The Heatkiller Tube is a modularly constructed reservoir from Watercool. Here, we present it in a review and include our experiences from our current watercooling project, where we used a Heatkiller tube.

Shipment and technical specifications

The tube is delivered neatly packed and is completely assembled. Watercool offers a variety of accessories to mount it in a chassis, which we present below. Assembly instructions are included with the tube.



Heatkiller Tube 200 with DDC-Mount

The tube is available in three different sizes and with bottoms for the mounting of a DDC- or D5 pump.

Length of the glass tube: 100 / 150 / 200 mm

Volume: 250 / 375 / 500 ml

Diamter Tube: 65 mm

Base: 70 x 70 mm

Threads: G 1/4

The total height, weight and capacity change with the various tops and bottoms. The details can be found on the shop page of Watercool.

Material Top and Bottom: POM

Material Struts: Aluminium

Material Tube: Borosilicate Glass

Material Inlay: Stainless Steel

Assembly of the Heatkiller Tube

For our project, we used the Heatkiller Tube 200 with the DDC mount. We disassembled it completely to show you how it is constructed.



Heatkiller Tube 200 with DDC-Mount: all single parts

The four struts are screwed directly to the bottom.

The bottom part is square, one of the four struts contains a recess for an LED, which is available as a separate accessory. Another strut is provided with the „Heatkiller“-logo, the other two are identical. If you like, you can equip your Heatkiller Tube with struts in other colors (red, blue, non-anodized).



Heatkiller Tube: Strut for LED



Heatkiller Tube: Strut with LED

When assembling you can place all four struts freely, for example you can mount the strut with the LED in the front.

When all four struts are bolted together, the pump is inserted into its housing. In our case, it is a DDC.

Just like the original housing, the Watercool bottom also has a cut-out for the cables. This is installed in such a way that the pump’s cables are not squeezed off when the pump is inserted. As you can see on the picture, the pump is inserted slightly twisted.

Next, the pump and its housing are placed on the bottom part of the reservoir. The DDC pump has its own sealing ring, which must not be forgotten during assembly.

The easiest way is to turn the whole thing around.

Then you can carefully tighten all four screws with the supplied tool.

Now is the moment to insert the lower sealing ring and the glass tube.

Then it is time to turn to the assembly of the top part. First place the sealing ring on the top edge of the glass tube. The two sealing rings for top and bottom are not exactly the same – the lower one is slightly thicker, the diameter is of course the same for both.

The perforated metal plate at the bottom of the tube is used to suppress turbulences in the liquid. This reduces noise levels and makes air bleeding easier.

The cap itself is split in two parts. The lower half of the cap is screwed to the struts. This holds the reservoir together.

Finally the cover with the bayonet mount is attached – and the Heatkiller Tube is completely assembled.

Our mounting accessory

Up to now we have shown you the assembly of the Heatkiller Tube DDC in the standard version. Now we would like to introduce you to the accessories we used for the mounting inside the chassis in our project. Watercool offers further accessories for other mounting options, which we will show you in the next chapter.

Here you can see our complete accessories:

Basic Mounting Kit (incl. Decoupling Set)

Fan Adapters 120mm

MultiPort Top 200 with Standpipe

LED Stripes Size S, white

For our project, we decided to install the tube onto the radiator. In addition, we chose the other cap (MultiPort Top) with two G 1/4 threads because we wanted to have the inlet at the top, as this suited our plan for the tubing better.

For mounting on the radiator, the decoupling screws are first attached to the Basic Mounting Kit.

Then the so-called fan adapter is screwed on.

The complete mount must then be attached to the struts before the cap is screwed on.

This is what the assembled reservoir with the mounts looks like.

As long as the screws are not tightened completely, you can push the mounts back and forth. However, the position should be determined before placing the reservoir in the chassis, otherwise it is very likely that you will not be able to access the screws. The total height from the struts to the fan adapters is about 100 mm. In our project we added a radiator (60 mm thick) and a fan (25 mm high) so that the whole construction was 180 mm high.

Incidentally, the smallest tube (Heatkiller Tube 100) is not suitable for this type of mounting, since the struts with a length of 100 mm are too short to be attached to the top and bottom of a fan.

Pictures of the project

Here we have put together some pictures of our finished project, showing how the Heatkiller Tube is mounted inside the chassis.



Additional mounting accessories

With the Heatkiller Tube, Watercool offers a system that can be individually adapted to the possibilities and conditions of each project. For this reason, the mounting accessories must always be purchased separately – depending on how the reservoir is to be installed. We have already shown the possibility of mounting it on a fan, here we present the complete range of mounting accessories.

Stands

The stands are available in two different heights. This for example allows the tube to be screwed directly to the bottom of a chassis.



Heatkiller Tube Stand. Source: Watercool

The low stand is suitable for the tube without pump bottom or for the version with a DDC pump. When used with a D5 pump, decoupling screws or spacers must be tightened underneath the stand due to the height of the pump.

The higher stand can be used with all three tube versions (stand-alone, DDC, D5). Optionally, of course, decoupling screws can always be used to avoid the transmission of vibrations.



Left D5-Pumpe, right DDC-Pumpe. Source: Watercool

Basic Mounting Kit

We have already introduced the standard mounts above. They are also used to screw the Heatkiller Tube directly to a metal plate inside the chassis.



Heatkiller Tube Basic Mounting Kit. Source: Watercool

Fan Adapter

The fan adapters are available in sizes 120 and 140 mm. They are always used in combination with the basic mounting kit. With them you can mount the Heatkiller Tube on a fan or directly on a radiator. Screws are not included with the fan adapters.



Heatkiller Tube Fan Adapter. Source: Watercool

MO-RA3 Adapter

Watercool is also the manufacturer of the so-called MO-RA3, an external radiator. For it, there is a special plate to mount the Heatkiller tube outside. For this purpose you need the basic mounting kit.



Heatkiller Tube MO-RA3 Adapter. Source: Watercool

And that’s how the MO-RA looks combined with a Heatkiller Tube:



Heatkiller Tube with MO-RA3. Source: Watercool

Product Variants

Sizes

The Heatkiller Tube is available in three sizes: 100 / 150 / 200. The height measurements always refer to the height of the glass tube itself.

Pump Support

All three sizes are available with mounts for DDC or D5 pumps. A tube without pump support is also available. When ordering a Heatkiller Tube, you have to choose one of the three variants. In contrast to the two pump variants, the version without pump has a total of four connections: two on the bottom side and two on the side. The direction of flow is not specified here.



Bottom side of Heatkiller Tube. Source: Watercool

Tube Basic

Regardless of size or pump, the struts included in the delivery are always black anodized. Watercool offers a tube version without the pump mount in the sizes 100 and 150 with non-anodized struts under the name „Heatkiller Tube Basic“.



Heatkiller Tube Basic 100. Source: Watercool

Further Accessories

Struts

The struts are available for all three sizes in blue and red as well as in a non-anodized version. One set always includes four struts, one with the „Heatkiller“ lettering and one with the cut-out for the LED.



Struts for the Heatkiller Tube. Source: Watercool



Struts for the Heatkiller Tube. Source: Watercool



Struts for the Heatkiller Tube. Source: Watercool

MultiPort Top

In contrast to the standard cap with a rotatable bayonet lock, the MultiPort Top is screwed directly to the struts. The MultiPort Top comes with an acrylic standpipe, so you should choose the cap according to the size of the tube (MultiPort Top 100 / 150 / 200).



Cap MultiPort Top for Heatkiller Tube. Source: Watercool

Since the cap is square, it can be mounted in all four directions so that it can be ideally adapted to the tubing. Both connectors (G 1/4 thread) can be used as an inlet or as a connector for a fillport. The standpipe is screwed to the thread from the inside.

LED

The LED strips are available in blue, red and white. They are available in two different lengths. Size XS is designed for the 100 mm tube, size S can be used with the 150 mm and 200 mm tubes.

Conclusion

The Heatkiller Tube is characterized by the following points:

High processing quality

Good choice of material

Long life

High flexibility thanks to modular concept

The Heatkiller Tube from Watercool is a very good reservoir. The entire modular system is very carefully designed and offers a high degree of flexibility. Thanks to the accessories, it can be adapted to various scenarios (mounting location in the chassis, tubing, integrated pump).

The reservoir can be disassembled and reassembled very easily, the manufacturing of all individual parts is high quality. In addition, the choice of material is important: the tube is made of borosilicate glass and not acrylic. It is a glass with high chemical and thermal resistance, making it an ideal material for reservoirs. Unlike acrylic, there is no risk of cracking. However, all surfaces are very sensitive to fingerprints. Glass of course also means more weight than with a reservoir made of acrylic, so the Heatkiller Tube 100 weighs about 640 grams without a pump.

The top and bottom are held together by the outer struts, this keeps the reservoir tight. This means that there was no need for a thread in the glass, which in turn reduces the risk of fractures. However, thanks to this construction concept, the cap can be opened without that the reservoir loses its tightness. This applies to the two-part cap with the bayonet lock just as it does to the MultiPort Top: when opening the sealing caps, it is impossible to unintentionally release the entire cap, because it is always firmly screwed to the four struts.

The entire reservoir runs very smoothly during operation. The pump is barely audible and the liquid in the tube is also very quiet, we used a standpipe there: it does not splash and no turbulences or air bubbles. However, small drops of liquid form on the inside of the glass.

The Heatkiller Tube can be mounted vertically or horizontally. The glass tube must be filled very well so that the inlet for the pump or outlet does not intake air. We recommend to use the MultiPort Top instead of the standard cap. As we have shown above, this is two-part and we have found that the bayonet lock can release small amounts of liquid. This is the experience we made during the photo shoot for the following pictures below.

Link: Heatkiller Tubeat the Watercool Online-Shop

Impressions



